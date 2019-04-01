MG track teams win Armstrong Invitational

Mount Gilead swept the team titles Saturday at the Mike Armstrong Invitational, while Northmor was second in both meets.

In the eight-team Cardington-hosted meet, the Indian boys finished with 169.33, while the Golden Knights had 138. The MG girls tallied 148.5 to Northmor’s 133. Highland was third in both meets, while Cardington was sixth in the boys’ meet and eighth in the girls’.

Mount Gilead won two of four relays in the boys’ meet. The quartet of Brandon Stevens, Garrett Lamb Hart, Connor Page and Trevor Ball won the 800-meter relay in 1:38.52. Stevens and Ball teamed with Kyle White and Liam Dennis to win the 1600-meter relay in 3:39.84.

Kyle White won both the 1600 (4:50.89) and pole vault (10’6”) and Page picked up a win in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.72. Stevens won the 400 win 52.61 and Dennis took the 300 hurdles in 41.71. Casey White finished first in the 3200 in 10:14.52, Nick McKinney claimed the discus with an effort of 117’7” and Micah Tuggle won the shot with a toss of 45’4”.

Several other competitors received either second or third place in the meet for MG. Dennis was second in the 110 hurdles and Ethan Supplee was second in the 1600 and high jump. Also, Wyatt Harriman tied for second in the pole vault. The 3200-meter relay of Michael Snopik, Casey White, Tyler Knight and Sy Shipman ran third. Also finishing third were Page (300 hurdles) and Ball (800).

Northmor’s second-place team finish was also highlighted by a number of high placers. The quartet of Ryan Bentley, Kooper Keen, Mostyn Evans and Gavvin Keen won the 3200-meter relay in 9:04.78. Conor Becker also picked up a win by taking the long jump with an effort of 19’9”.

Aaron Berg, Adam Petulla, Garrett Barnhart and Trent Reese were second in the 800-meter relay; while Berg, Tony Martinez, Barnhart and Reese finished second in the 400-meter relay. P.J. Lower added a second-place finish in the long jump.

Becker also finished third in the 100, as did Alec Moore in the 400, Gavvin Keen in the 3200, Austin Hammond in the shot put and Petulla in the 200 and high jump. The team also got a third-place finish from the 1600-meter relay of Petulla, Martinez, Kooper Keen and Moore.

For Highland, the 400-meter relay of Brock Veley , Chase Carpenter, Landyn Albanese and Jack Weaver took first place in 45.39. Veley won the 100 in 11.01, while Weaver took first in the 200 in 22.95.

Veley also was second in the 200, while Weaver was second in the 100. In the discus, Zachary Debord was second and Caden Holtrey took third. Also, the quartet of Ryan Weissenfluh, Veley, Carpenter and Albanese was third in the 800-meter relay.

Cardington’s team got a second-place finish from Mason White in the 3200. Skyler Streich tied for second in the pole vault.

MG’s 3200-meter relay team of Allison Johnson, Olivia Millisor, Selia Shipman and Emily Hanft won in 10:43.27 to be their girls’ team only relay champion. Johnson also won the 100 hurdles in 16.37 and the 400 in 1:00.01, while Millisor won the 3200 in 12:48.8. Jessica Brewer claimed wins in the 100 (12.94) and 200 (27.47). Kelsey Kennon added a first-place finish in the discus by throwing 106’2”.

Kennon also took second in the shot put, while Millisor was second in the high jump and Alexis McCoy took second in the pole vault. Also finishing second was the 400-meter relay team of Brewer, Asia Jones, Queen Sanders and Isabela Schroeter.

Jones and Sanders teamed with Adriana Tinch and Emily Randall to place third in the 800-meter relay. Hanft finished third in the 1600, as did Shipman in the 800 and Zoie Barron in the discus.

Northmor won three of the four relays and was second in the fourth. The quartet of Natalie Bloom, Bailey Wiseman, Sabrina Kelley and Frankie Cutrupi finished first in the 800-meter relay in 2:00.17 and also won the 400-meter relay in 56.37. The 1600-meter relay was won by Julianna Ditullio, Kaitlyn Blunk, Cutrupi and Lexi Wenger in 4:50.52. Ditullio also won the long jump with an effort of 14’2”.

Julia Kanagy, Olivia Goodson, Ditullio and Blunk were second in the 3200-meter relay. Goodson placed second in the 3200. Also, Rachael Ervin took third in the 300 hurdles and Sabrina Kelley was third in the pole vault. Highland’s

Camberly Schade finished second in both the 1600 and 800, while Peyton Carpenter was second in the 100 and 200 and third in the long jump. Makenna Belcher added a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles and was also third in the 200. Erin Conner finished third in the shot put.

Cardington’s only points in the girls’ meet came from Marlo Young, who was seventh in the 1600.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

