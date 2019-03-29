Cardington BB tops Wynford

By Rob Hamilton

A strong offensive performance pushed Cardington past host Wynford on Thursday by a 14-4 margin.

The Pirates finished with 10 hits in the game, including a double and single by Avery Harper, Trey Brininger and Nate Hickman. Nico Wade added three singles in the game. Kolton Honeter was the winning pitcher, as he went the distance, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out four.

