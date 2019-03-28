Highland boys earn another win over Danville

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland picked up a second win over Danville on Wednesday, dominating their opponents by a 22-0 margin.

Tate Tobin struck out nine and only gave up one hit to earn the win. He also added a pair of home runs and two singles to lead the offense. Mack Anglin also contributed a home run. Both Clay Matthews and Branton Howard also had multiple hits in the game.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell at Fredericktown Wednesday by a 6-3 count.

Braydon Black and Wyatt Reeder shared pitching duties, combining to strike out five, walk four and gave up seven hits. Hunter Mariotti led the team’s offense with a double and single. Chris Bood contributed a pair of singles.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington lost a second game to Centerburg when the two teams met on Wednesday.

In their 6-1 loss, the Pirates got six hits, including a double by Nico Wade. Trey Brininger, Nick McAvoy, Avery Harper and Christian Hand combined to strike out nine and walk eight, while giving up eight hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was held to one hit by East Knox in a 10-0 loss on Wednesday.

Joel Butterman and Owen Blanton combined to strike out four, walk nine and give up nine hits in the contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS