Cardington, MG both win Wednesday softball games

Cardington picked up a second 10-0 win over Centerburg in as many days on Wednesday.

Casey Bertke and Ashlee Tharp combined to pitch a two-hitter in the game. Meanwhile, the team manufactured 14 hits on offense. Casey Bertke had a home run and two doubles, while Baylee Adams had two doubles and a single. Kierson George added a home run and single and Dana Bertke contributed a triple and double. Taiylor Hubley finished with three hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead earned their first win of the softball season on Wednesday with a 4-3 decision against East Knox.

The Indians trailed 3-2 going into the final inning, but scored twice in the top of that frame to take a lead they would be able to maintain. Hailey Dean had a triple for MG, while McKenzie Bump, Madison Noble and Kieli Griffith all had two hits. Noble scattered 10 hits, while striking out two, in picking up the win.

Highland Scots

Highland would not be able to sweep Danville, as they fell on the road to the Blue Devils by a 6-5 count on Wednesday.

The score was tied after six innings of play and remained scoreless into extra innings before Danville scored in the bottom of the ninth to take the decision.

Lucy Smith suffered the loss in relief of Madison Peoples. The duo combined to give up 10 hits, while striking out two. Highland finished with 12 hits in the game, including a triple by Peoples. Both Savannah Fitzpatrick and Liz Jensen had three singles and Kaitlyn Carney and Joselyn Stuckman had two hits each.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor improved their offensive output against Fredericktown Wednesday, but fell by a 7-4 margin to the host Freddies.

Megan Adkins suffered the loss after giving up eight hits and one walk while striking out one. Offensively, the team got three hits, including a triple and three RBIs from Rylee Hollingsworth.

