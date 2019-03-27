Highland and Cardington both win league softball games

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland softball team scored five runs in the first inning against visiting Danville and never looked back in earning an 11-4 win over the Blue Devils.

Both Kaitlyn Carney and Haven Farson cracked home runs for the Scots. Farson added a double, while Carney also had a single. Savannah Fitzpatrick tallied a triple and single and Mattie Ruehrmund added a double. Morgan Wilhelm contributed two singles.

On the mound, Lucy Smith and Madison Peoples combined to strike out four, walk three and give up six hits. Smith earned the win in the contest.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington got a no-hitter from Casey Bertke in topping host Centerburg by a 10-0 margin Tuesday.

Bertke struck out two and walked one in earning the win. She also helped her cause with a home run and double. Kierson George added another homer in the game. Chelsey Miller had a double and two singles and Paige Clinger finished with a double and single. The team also got two hits from Taiylor Hubley.

Mount Gilead Indians

East Knox used a big sixth inning to pull away from host Mount Gilead and take a 12-6 decision on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs held a slim 5-4 lead going into that frame, but tallied seven runs in the top of the winning and made that lead hold up over the final innings.

McKenzie Bump led MG with four singles in the game. Kieli Griffith had a double and single and Madison Noble added a pair of singles. Noble also handled mound duties, giving up 19 hits while striking out two.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was unable to light up the scoreboard on Tuesday as they fell to Fredericktown by an 11-0 count.

Megan Adkins, who got the decision, and Rylee Hollingsworth combined to strike out four and walk two, but gave up a total of 11 hits. Offensively, the team was held to a pair of singles.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS