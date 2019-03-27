Highland, Northmor win baseball openers

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A big second inning combined with a pitching one-hitter led Highland to a season-opening 14-0 win over Danville.

The host Scots led 2-0 after the opening frame, but scored 10 in the second to pull away for the dominating win.

Mack Anglin claimed the win in a game where two Highland pitchers combined to strike out nine and walk two. Anglin also tallied three hits, including a triple. Rider Minnick had a triple and single, while Branton Howard added a double and single. Clay Matthews and Reese Weissenfluh both added two hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor opened their baseball season with a come-from-behind win against Fredericktown on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but got a two-run single by Mostyn Evans that scored Bryce Downard and Wyatt Reeder to provide the tying and winning scores.

Hunter Mariotti earned the win in relief of Chris Bood. The two combined to strike out one, walk four and give up five hits. Mariotti added a double and single, as did Pierce Lower.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington baseball team fell at Centerburg on Tuesday by a 12-2 margin.

Offensively, the Pirates were led by a Quinton Chalfant double. Nico Wade, who absorbed the loss, Chalfant and Logan Doubikin combined to strike out four and walk six, but gave up 10 hits in the game.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell in their season-opening baseball game by a 28-1 margin to East Knox Tuesday.

The Indians tallied three singles in the game, but struggled to record outs against the Bulldogs.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS