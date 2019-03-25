MG runners recognized for successful year

The Mount Gilead cross country teams were recognized for their outstanding 2018 season during the basketball season. The team had a roster of 23 boys and 16 girls and of these athletes, 23 are ranked in the top 100 all time in Mount Gilead history. The girls’ team was district champions, regional runner-up and finished ninth in the state cross country meet. The boys’ team was district and regional champs and took fifth in the state meet. Among these athletes were nine KMAC first-team runners, nine first-team all-district runners, seven first-team all-region runners and three All-Ohioans in Baylee Hack, Ali Johnson and Liam Dennis. Johnson and Hack both finished the season ranked in the top 250 individuals in the nation. Casey White was named the KMAC Academic Runner of the Year and Johnson was the KMAC and Central District Runner of the Year and on the All-Midwest Region Team, which includes a 13-state area.

