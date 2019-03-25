Local BB players get honors

Cardington’s Casey Bertke was named a first-team All-Ohioan in Division III for her efforts in the girls’ basketball season. Bertke, a 6’3” junior, averaged 21.8 points per game this season.

Teammate Kynlee Edwards earned special mention recognition and Madison Fitzpatrick of Mount Gilead was an honorable mention pick.

In Division II boys’ basketball, Mack Anglin of Highland was an honorable mention selection.

The Central District also recently announced their all-district teams. In Division II boys, Anglin was a second team selection and teammate Andrew Wheeler picked up honorable mention recognition.

In Division III, Mount Gilead’s Mason Mollohan was named a third-team all-district player. Teammate Jackson Huffer was an honorable mention pic, as was Blake Miller of Northmor. Trey Brininger of Cardington earned honorable mention recognition in Division IV for the Pirates.

In girls’ basketball for the Central District, Bertke was a first-team pick in Division III. Edwards took second-team honors for the Pirates, as did Mount Gilead’s Fitzpatrick. Addie Farley of Northmor was a third-team pick. Holly Gompf of Mount Gilead and Lexi Wenger of Northmor both earned honorable mention recognition.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

