Cardington softball wins two

Cardington opened their softball season with a pair of Saturday wins, as the Pirates defeated Pickington Central and Worthington Kilbourne.

In their 12-4 win over the Pickerington school, Cardington tallied 13 hits, including four home runs. Kierson George tallied a home run, double and single; while Casey Bertke added a home run and two singles. Both Baylee Adams and Dana Bertke had a homer and single. Paige Clinger added a double and Chelsey Miller contributed a pair of hits.

Casey Bertke struck out six, walked two and gave up eight hits to earn the win.

Against Kilbourne, the Pirates tallied a nine-run first inning and never looked back in winning 20-4.

Ashlee Tharp struck out six and scattered seven hits to earn the win. Clinger picked up a home run, while five other players added extra base hits. Dana Bertke had a triple and single, while Miller had a double and single. George, Liz Horton and Tharp all also contributed two-base hits.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

