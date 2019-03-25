Track teams start seasons on Saturday

The Northmor and Highland track teams competed at Saturday’s Fredericktown Relays to open their season.

The Highland boys claimed the best efforts in six events on the day. Zach Debord had the top result in both the shot put (40’4”) and discus (109’6”). The team also won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:35.32, the 400-meter relay in 44.54, the throwers relay in 53.48 and the sprint medley in 1:40.74.

The team had several other individuals and teams finish in the top four of their events. Caden Holtrey placed second in the shot and Chase Ray was fourth in the long jump, as was Ben Rinehart in the pole vault. Landon Remmert finished third in the 100 hurdles, while Colton Gustafson ran fourth.

Also, the Scot boys were third in the 800-meter hurdles and fourth in the 6400-meter relay, the distance medley and 1600-meter relay.

Northmor’s Anthony Petulla had the best showing in the 110 hurdles, finishing first in 17.58. Adam Petulla claimed the high jump with an effort of 5’10” and the 800-meter hurdles team won in 1:47.62.

The Golden Knights were second in the 800-meter relay, distance medley, 3200-meter relay and throwers relay. Trent Reese was third in the high jump, as was Hunter Brookover in the shot put and the team’s 1600-meter relay. Taking fourth was the 400-meter relay, the sprint medley and Blake Miller in the high jump.

Northmor also won two events in the girls’ competition. The distance medley took first in 15:09, while Macy Miracle had the best throw in the discus at 90’2”.

Lydia Metzger finished second in the high jump, Natalie Bloom took second in the 100 hurdles and Julianna Ditullio placed second in the long jump. The Golden Knights were also second in the 800-meter relay and the 800-meter hurdles.

Placing third were the 6400-meter relay, the 400-meter relay, the 3200-meter relay, the throwers relay, the sprint medley and 1600-meter relay. Rachael Ervin was fourth in the 100 hurdles and part of a tie for fourth in the pole vault that also included teammate Sabrina Kelley.

Highland’s Peyton Carpenter won the long jump with a leap of 13’9.5”. Erin Conner took second in the shot put and the throwers relay also was second. Emma Hinkle was third in the long jump and fourth in the pole vault for the Scots.

The team also tallied a third-place finish in the 800-meter hurdles and was fourth in the 6400-meter relay, 800-meter relay, distance medley and 1600-meter relay.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington boys’ track team tallied 27 points in the Seneca East Invitational on Saturday.

Mason White won the 3200 to pace the team, finishing in 10:50.85. White also was third in the 1600 and part of the third-place 3200-meter relay along with Sam West, Kaleb Meade and Racine Hallabrin. Hallabrin added a fourth-place finish in the 3200.

