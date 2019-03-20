Mid-Ohio school about to start new year

The Mid-Ohio School begins its 27th season of operation this Saturday, March 23, with two classes of its popular Teen Defensive Driving Program scheduled over the weekend. The entire 2019 schedule is available at midohioschool.com, and customers can register online or by calling 419-884-4000.

The Mid-Ohio School offers professional driving and riding instruction to drivers and motorcyclists of wide-ranging skill, from teaching teenage drivers life-saving defensive driving techniques to giving professional racers tips for an extra edge in competition at speed on track. The high performance driving and racing courses and performance track riding for sportbike owners begin with the opening of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course track in April. The Mid-Ohio School also offers Open Test & Tune twilight events on select late afternoons and evenings for drivers to take their personal street-legal cars or race cars on track.

“Every driver or rider attending The Mid-Ohio School gets an exceptional experience and individual instruction. Each course provides a lasting and memorable experience with skills learned for a lifetime of driving or riding,” said Sonny Gee, director of The Mid-Ohio School. “We can’t wait to get another season started again this weekend teaching young drivers in our Teen Defensive Driving Program.”

In addition to the Teen Defensive Driving Programs offered each weekend in March and four other dates in April, additional schedule highlights include the 3-Day High Performance Course offered first on April 8-10, then Open Test & Tune sessions for race cars and street cars on April 5th and April 25th, respectively. Motorcycles take to the 2.4-mile, 15-turn road course for the first time on April 22 with an afternoon riding session for Performance Track Riding.

The Mid-Ohio School uses a fleet of Acura ILXs, Honda Civics, and Honda S2000s all custom-fitted with Cooper Tires to maximize the driving experience. Two of the vehicles are also equipped with skid systems to practice car control techniques for oversteer and understeer situations often encountered in inclement weather conditions.

Additional sponsors of The Mid-Ohio School include Coca-Cola, Comfort Inn, Malco, Sunoco, Quality Inn & Suites, Summit Racing, and Total Oil.