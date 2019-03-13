Mid-Ohio job fair this Friday and Saturday

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is holding its 15th annual job fair to recruit seasonal employees for key positions and specialty areas during its 2019 race season.

It takes place this Friday, March 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon EDT in the Mid-Ohio Tower located in the garage area of the track. Those interested in attending should enter through Gate 3 of the track off Steam Corners Road.

Mid-Ohio is looking for hardworking, dedicated candidates ages 16 and older to join its seasonal staff in areas including call center, ticketing, food service, security, safety services and maintenance. Limited internship positions for college and university students are also available.

“Our spectator schedule will have eight events this season and stretch into early October with the addition of three new race weekends to our calendar in 2019. We are seeking candidates from Morrow, Richland and the surrounding counties to serve in key seasonal and part-time positions,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “In total, we have approximately 150 positions to fill.”

To learn more about the upcoming job fair at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, email info@midohio.com or call 419-884-4000 during weekdays business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.