Gleaners present service awards

Two area residents were honored when Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Fraternal Insurance Society met in the annex of the Mount Gilead Public Library March 4.

Presented Community Service Awards were Trent Crum of Cardington and Angie Bush of Edison. Each was recognized for outstanding work in their respective communities and were awarded with an inscribed clock from the Gleaners who also gave each an accident insurance policy.

A third honoree, Margie Saull, was not present but will be honored at a later meeting.

There were 20 members and guests attending this meeting, which was preceded with a light luncheon.

The Society has two impact projects they are focusing on, one on May 9 for the Senior Community and the other on June 11 for the 4-H Extension Goat Clinic. The main focus of this meeting was to learn the progress of these projects and prepare to have more committees ready to step forward.

Six members of the Chester Arbor will be attending the state association meeting on March 31 in Bowling Green.

The group’s next meeting will be held April 1st at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall) Cardington. Guests are welcome. Call 419-864-7520 for information.

