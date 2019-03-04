Sports Calendar

Thursday, March 7

• State wrestling meet at The Ohio State University: Division III first round, 3 p.m.; Division III consolation round one, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 8

• State wrestling meet at The Ohio State University: Division III championship quarterfinals, 10 a.m.; Division III consolation round two, 12:10 p.m.; Championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

• State wrestling meet at The Ohio State University: Consolation semifinals, 10 a.m.; Third, fifth and seventh place matches, 11 a.m.; First place matches, 5:45 p.m.