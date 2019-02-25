Northmor earns sectional championship

Northmor followed up their KMAC wrestling title from last week by earning a Division III sectional championship at Ridgedale Saturday.

The Golden Knights had six sectional champions and 11 district qualifiers on the day, as they finished with 208 points to edge second-place Pleasant by 13. Locally, Mount Gilead was fourth with 87 and Cardington took sixth with 45 in the 12-team meet.

“That final round was huge,” said head coach Scott Carr of his team’s performance. “We knew we had a lot of head-to-head match-ups with Pleasant and it’d be a dog fight. That’s what we prepare for all year long — the competition. We take our kids to the toughest tournaments we can find to prepare for competitions like today.”

Northmor’s first champion came in the first weight class, as 106-pounder Dale Brocwell won by pin to close a 3-0 day. Trenton Ramos claimed two wins in taking first at 120 pounds, finishing his day by edging Cardington’s Draven Hubley by a 5-3 score.

After getting second at 126, the Golden Knights then won three straight matches. Austin Amens defeated Pleasant’s C.J. Smith by a 15-13 margin in overtime to win the 132-pound title. At 138 pounds, Niko Christo avenged a loss in the KMAC tournament by pinning Mount Gilead’s Nate Weaver. Also, Tony Martinez capped his day at 145 pounds with his third pin in as many matches, as he defeated Pleasant’s Wyatt Wells.

Also winning an individual title was Conor Becker at 170 pounds. The junior got a pair of quick pins before defeating Gavin Baisden of Pleasant by a 6-4 decision.

Five more Northmor wrestlers advanced to districts. Griffin Workman was second at 113 pounds, as was Gavin Ramos at 126. Placing third were Eli Davis (152), Brandon Planey (225) and Hunter Brookover (285).

Carr noted he was especially proud of Planey and Brookover — a pair of first-year wrestlers who got big third-place victories at a time when the team was trying to get every possible point to hold off the Spartans.

“Brandon Planey at 220 and Hunter Brookover at heavyweight are two first-year kids who now are in matches to win us a sectional title,” he said. “I’m so proud of these kids. They’re gamers. Wow! I’m so proud of our upper-weights. Some of these kids have never experienced something like this in their lives. It’s something that some of these kids will remember forever. They both stepped up and got it done.”

Also, Jordan Haines was fifth at 195 pounds to be a district alternate, while Gavin Whited competed at 182.

Mount Gilead, who had five district qualifiers, was able to tally a sectional champ in Andy Williamson. Competing at 160 pounds, he went 2-0 on the day, topping Boston Grant of Pleasant by a 5-4 margin in his championship bout.

Weaver finished second for the Indians at 138 pounds. Placing third was Brandon Strickland at 170. Also, Cory Fricke took fourth at 106 pounds, as did Jesus Rubio at 152.

Zach McCallen is a district alternate at 145 pounds after finishing fifth, as is Justin Dendinger at 182 pounds.

For Cardington, Hubley’s second-place finish at 120 pounds highlighted their performance. Ryan Drury placed third at 132, while Joe Denney was fourth at 138 to also advance to districts.

Skyler Streich placed sixth at 182, while Mason Kinter competed at 145 pounds to round out the Pirate contingent.

Division II at Licking Heights

Competing in the large, 23-team, Division II district hosted by Licking Valley Friday and Saturday, Highland finished sixth overall with 107.5 points and were able to tally three district qualifiers.

Cody Matthews was a sectional champion at 132 pounds, as he picked up four wins, including a 4-3 decision over Jacob Fohl of River Valley in the finals.

Gavin DeAngelo was 3-1 at 120 pounds to finish second and move on to districts. Kaden Miller finished third at 113 pounds to advance, going 3-1 in the tournament. At 170 pounds, Triston Hinkle will be a district alternate, winning four matches to claim fifth place in that class.

Damien Daniel competed at 138 pounds, as did Alex Armstrong at 145, Christian Miller at 152, Eli Grandstaff at 160, Dillon Lehman at 182 and Johnny Stevens at 195.

