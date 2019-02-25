Highland, Northmor see girls’ basketball seasons end

By Rob Hamilton

Highland’s girls’ basketball season came to an end on Friday when they traveled to second-seeded Granville and fell by a 58-35 margin in the Division II playoffs.

The Scots got out to a fast start in the game, leading by a 16-11 margin after the first quarter. However, they were outscored 18-2 in the second period and 22-1 in the third, as the Aces opened up a sizable lead.

While Highland took the fourth 16-7, they were unable to get back into the game and saw their season conclude with a 13-11 record.

Madison Cecil tallied over half her team’s offense, finishing with 20 points.

Northmor Golden Knights

Utica would end Northmor’s season in their girls’ Division III sectional final game Saturday by a 70-46 margin.

The Redskins tallied 20 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second in jumping out to a 44-23 lead at intermission. While the second half was more closely contested, the Golden Knights weren’t able to pull off their second straight comeback win.

Addie Farley’s 19 points led Northmor in the contest.

