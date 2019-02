Sports Calendar

Friday, March 1

• Cardington and Highland at Division II girls’ state bowling meet, Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, 10:30 a.m.

• Highland at Division II district wrestling meet at Heath, 4 p.m.

• Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Division III district wrestling meet at Buckeye Local, 4 p.m.

• Cardington or Ridgedale vs. Newark Catholic or Tree of Life at TBA, Division IV boys’ basketball sectionals, 7 p.m.

• Division III girls’ basketball district final at Ohio Dominican University, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

• Highland at Division II district wrestling meet at Heath, 9 a.m.

• Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Division III district wrestling meet at Buckeye Local, 9 a.m.

• Highland at Division II boys’ state bowling meet, Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, 10:30 a.m.

• Highland vs. St. Francis DeSales or Independence at TBA, Division II boys’ basketball sectionals, 1 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Worthington Christian or Northridge, Division III boys’ basketball sectionals, 7 p.m.

• Northmor or Pleasant vs. Bishop Ready or Fairbanks at TBA, Division III boys’ basketball sectionals, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

• Division II boys’ basketball district semifinals at TBA, 7 p.m.

• Division III boys’ basketball district semifinals at TBA, 7 p.m.

* Calendar to be updated as tournament games are completed.