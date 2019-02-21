Highland, Cardington send bowlers to state

Both Highland bowling teams advanced to the Division II state meet on Thursday.

Competing at Columbus’ HP Lanes, the boys’ team finished second to Jonathan Alder, tallying a total of 4066 pins; while the girls were third with 3353. The top three teams (out of 12) and best three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state meet.

For the Scot boys, Brennen McLaughlin had the overall best showing at the district meet, rolling 731 over his three games, including games of 264 and 248 pins. Ben Rinehart finished 22nd overall with a three-game total of 578. Tyler Disbennett was 35th with 547 pins and T.J. Taylor took 40th with 537. Zach Watts and a substitute also saw action in the meet.

Autumn Burson led the Highland girls with a three-game total of 507. Paige Hicks finished with 500 pins for 17th place and Courtney Weikel added 497 over her three games to finish in a tie for 18th. Erin Conner tied for 27th with 472, while Madie Zamer, Camberly Schade and a substitute all rolled one game.

Also advancing to the state meet were the Cardington Lady Pirates, who finished second to Jonathan Alder in the girls’ meet. They tallied 3387 pins.

The Pirates were led by Addie Wilhelm’s total of 522 pins, good for ninth place. Laynee Wilson tied for 11th with 511 and Morgan Lehner was 18th with 497. Also, Frankie Arnold finished in a tie for 27th with 472 pins. Laney Sherbourne, Sydnie Wilson and a substitute also competed for Cardington.

A handful of individuals also competed in the district meet. In the boys’ competition, Mount Gilead’s Dylan Dixon rolled 548 over three games to finish 34th. Maddie Hoverland of Northmor had a strong showing in the girls’ meet, as she tied for 15th place with 504 pins. Also, MG’s Madison Noble finished 45th with 431 pins on the day.

The state meet will be held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, with the girls competing on Friday, March 1 and the boys’ hitting the lanes on Saturday, March 2. Both meets will start at 10:30 a.m.

