Mount Gilead tops Utica Tuesday

Mount Gilead finished their regular season in boys’ basketball with a 60-43 win over visiting Utica Tuesday night.

MG only led 16-14 after one quarter of play, but were able to widen that margin throughout the rest of the game. They outscored Utica 11-6 in the second quarter, 18-12 in the third and 15-11 in the fourth as they pulled away to claim the decision.

Mason Mollohan led the Indians with 22 points. Nick Dyer connected on three three-pointers for nine and Jackson Huffer finished with eight.

