Northmor claims KMAC

Northmor claimed the KMAC wrestling championship on Saturday.

In the league meet, hosted by East Knox, the Golden Knights tallied a total of 252 points to win by nearly 100.

Highland and Mount Gilead tied for second place, each with 157.5. Elgin, who competes with the KMAC schools in wrestling, was fourth; while Fredericktown, Centerburg, Danville, East Knox and Cardington followed in the standings.

Northmor was paced by five league champions. Dale Brocwell earned a pinfall victory in his only match at 106 pounds to earn the title in that weight class. Trenton Ramos went 4-0 with two pins at 120 pounds to finish first, while Gavin Ramos was 1-0 at 126 to also take first place. Tony Martinez had five pins to dominate the competition at 145 pounds, as did Conor Becker at 182.

Griffin Workman placed second at 113 pounds. while Nico Christo had four wins at 138 pounds in placing second at that class. Also taking second was Brandon Planey, who picked up a pair of pins at 220 pounds, and Hunter Brookover, who had one pin in his two wins at 285 pounds.

Marcus Cortez claimed third as the team’s second wrestler at 120 pounds. Austin Amens placed third at 132 for the Golden Knights, as did Eli Davis at 152 and Gavin Whited at 195. Also, Gage Myers competed at 160 pounds and Jordan Haines wrestled at 170.

Mount Gilead claimed three individual champions to boost them to their tie for second place. Nate Weaver earned four wins in five bouts at 138 pounds to win the team’s first title. Andy Williamson earned three pins in four victories to take first place at 160. At 170 pounds, Brandon Strickland was 5-0 with five pins to claim a championship. He also picked up his 100th career win in his final bout of the day.

Cory Fricke was second at 106 pounds, as was Jesus Rubio at 152, Josh Brown claimed third at 138, while Zach McCallen was third at 145 pounds and Justin Dendinger took that place at 182. Isaiah Fisher was fourth at 285 pounds and Joshua Sullivan wrested at 132.

For Highland, who tallied a pair of champions, Kaden Miller was 1-0 with a pin in winning at 113 pounds. Christian Miller claimed a pair of pins at 152 to win that class.

Gavin DeAngelo recorded a trio of pins in going 3-1 and finishing second in the 120-pound class. Cody Matthews recorded two pins in going 3-1 at 132 pounds for second place. Eli Grandstaff finished second at 160 pounds, also mustering a pair of pins. Triston Hinkle claimed a pair of pins on his way to a second-place finish at 170.

Damien Daniel was fourth for the team at 138 pounds, while Hunter Elswick also wrestled at that class. At 182 pounds, Dillon Lehman finished fourth and Ian White also competed. Also placing fourth was Johnny Stevens at 195 pounds. Both Alex Armstrong and Andy Baker wrestled in the 145-pound class and Domonick Carter competed at 170.

Cardington had a handful of wrestlers competing in the KMAC meet. Draven Hubley was second at 126 pounds to record his team’s best placement. Jacob Belt finished fourth at 120, as did Joe Denney at 132. Ryan Drury competed at 138 pounds.

The Northmor wrestling team picked up their second KMAC championship in as many years on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_IMG_3874.jpg The Northmor wrestling team picked up their second KMAC championship in as many years on Saturday. Courtesy Photo Mount Gilead’s Brandon Strickland earned his 100th career win and a KMAC title by defeating Highland’s Triston Hinkle in his final match on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_brandonstricklandtristonhinkle.jpg Mount Gilead’s Brandon Strickland earned his 100th career win and a KMAC title by defeating Highland’s Triston Hinkle in his final match on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Christian Miller was one of two Highland wrestlers to win his weight class at the KMAC championships. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_christianmillerjesusrubio.jpg Christian Miller was one of two Highland wrestlers to win his weight class at the KMAC championships. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Gavin Ramos (l) of Northmor and Draven Hubley of Cardington both look to gain control of their match at 126 pounds on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_gavinramosdravenhubley.jpg Gavin Ramos (l) of Northmor and Draven Hubley of Cardington both look to gain control of their match at 126 pounds on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Wrestling team boasts five champions Saturday

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

