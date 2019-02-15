Cardington girls win bowling sectional

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington girls won the Central District’s Division II sectional meet on Friday, as they topped the 31-team field with a total of 3534 pins between individual competition and Baker games, over 200 more than second-place Pleasant.

Highland also advanced as a team, as they were eighth with 3051 pins. Northmor finished 13th with 2867 to miss the cut for districts by six pins. Also, Mount Gilead was 20th with 2671.

Cardington’s Laynee Wilson was the top individual performer in the meet, as well. She was first with 584 pins. Laney Sherbourne took fifth with 528 pins and Addie Wilhelm was seventh with 523. Also, Frankie Arnold was 22nd with 469 and Morgan Lehner was 33rd with 453.

For Highland, Courtney Weikel finished 10th with 505 pins and Autumn Burson was 15th with 485. Erin Conner had 427 pins for 51st place, Paige Hicks was 77th with 391 and Madie Zamer claimed 92nd with 361.

Northmor did have an individual qualifier in Maddie Hoverland, who tied for 30th place with 458 pins. Emilie Drumm took 45th with 436 pins, while Kristen Bittner tied for 57th with 418. Also, Tory Carver was 78th with 388 pins and Christin Eichler took 102nd with 339.

Mount Gilead’s Madison Noble advanced as an individual to district with 466 pins, good for 24th place. Lacie Baldwin tied for 54th place with 422 and Madison Mathwig had 381 for 81st place. Also, Molly Murphy and Morgan Murphy rolled two games each and Makayla Meyer and Syndney Strait both rolled one game.

