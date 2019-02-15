New sponsor for Mid-Ohio Xfinity event

As NASCAR goes racing again this week, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is proud to announce a new title sponsor for its NASCAR Xfinity Series event. B&L Transport, an Ohio-based company, will hold this entitlement as well as being named the official transport company of the racing facility.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the 2.25-mile, 13-turn road course in Lexington, Ohio, for the seventh consecutive year on August 9-10, 2019. The race will be known as the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio.

“Our family is really excited about B&L Transport partnering with Mid-Ohio to sponsor the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity race. We feel this gives us a great opportunity to provide an experience for our team at B&L, and something that they will be able to remember for a long time. We appreciate what each employee brings to our company, and this is a way of saying thank you,” said Jon Mast, president and director of operations. “It also gives us the opportunity to place our brand in front of potential B&L team members and future customers who might not know about us. This partnership with Mid-Ohio is a great way to help us grow and add the right people.”

In addition to a strong brand presence on site during the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio through trackside signage, it will also have access to honorary roles for the race including grand marshal and honorary starter among other entitlements. B&L Transport will also have season-long benefits for its employees as the official transport company.

“It’s great to have an Ohio-based company associated with this premier Ohio sporting event. We are appreciative that B&L Transport has chosen Mid-Ohio and our NASCAR Xfinity Series event as its first sponsorship in motorsports,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We look forward to expanding B&L Transport’s awareness through this partnership and welcoming its team members to the track throughout the season.”

In addition to the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio in August, season passes and single event tickets are on sale now for all eight spectator weekends at midohio.com. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the best family values in all of live sports and entertainment. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.