Highland girls clinch first winning season since 2010

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland clinched their first winning season since 2010 on Wednesday when they defeated Fredericktown by a 49-44 margin on the road.

The Scots, who currently are 12-10, had to battle back in the second half to earn the win. While they led 12-8 after the opening period, they were outscored 13-8 in the second to trail by one. However, they took a 15-9 edge in the third quarter to lead 35-30 and were able to hold that five-point lead in the fourth.

Madison Cecil tallied 13 points to lead Highland, while Raven Tilford scored 10 and Savannah Fitzpatrick added eight.

Cardington Pirates

Casey Bertke had a huge scoring night at North Union on Wednesday to lead Cardington to a 73-57 win.

Bertke scored 48 points in the contest to easily lead all scorers on the night, as she connected 22 times from the field. Cardington led 15-6 after eight minutes of play, 35-24 at the half and 48-40 going into the final period before they outscored the Wildcats 25-17 over that quarter to pull away for the double-digit victory.

Kynlee Edwards added nine points for the Pirates in the game.

Cardington then traveled to Danville on Thursday for their final league contest of the year, which they won 57-51.

While the Pirates trailed 10-9 after the first quarter, but were able to rally to lead 21-15 at the half. A huge third quarter boosted their advantage to a 47-27 score going into the final eight minutes. While the Blue Devils rallied in the fourth, to get within six points, Cardington was able to hold on and clinch another 14-0 slate in the KMAC.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead broke open a road game with Bucyrus after the two teams played a closely-contested first quarter to win by a 55-35 mark.

The Indians only led 17-13 after eight minutes of play, but were able to outscore their opponents 16-11 in the second period, 11-3 in the third and 11-8 in the fourth as they wound up on top by 20 in the contest.

Madison Fitzpatrick led the team with 16 points, while Dakota Shipman scored 11, Alexis McCoy added nine and Isabela Schroeter had eight.

Northmor Knights

Northmor fell on Wednesday to Galion in another close game, this time by a 44-40 margin.

The Golden Knights got off to a slow start in the game, as they trailed 13-6 after the opening period and 23-10 at the half. They would rally with a big third quarter, outscoring Galion 22-4 to take a 32-27 lead, but would not be able to hold that lead, as Galion rallied in the fourth to earn the victory.

Addie Farley’s 13 points led Northmor in the game.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS