Fatal crash in Knox County claims teen

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash. The fatal crash occurred on Thursday at approximately 2:16 p.m. on Lower Gambier Road in Pleasant Township.

Joel A. Mullett, age 16, of Gambier, Ohio, was driving a black 1998 Honda Civic westbound on Lower Gambier Road. Todd C. Griswold, age 48, of Lunenburg, Vermont, was driving a white 2018 Ford F-150 pick-up eastbound on Lower Gambier Road.

The two vehicles collided head-on in the roadway.

Mullett was pronounced dead at the scene. Griswold was transported to Knox Community Hospital for minor injuries.

Mount Vernon Police Department, Mount Vernon Fire and EMS, Knox County Coroner’s Office, Knox County Prosecutor Office, Pleasant Township Roadway Department, and Blubaugh’s Towing were all on scene and assisted.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash. Seat belts were in use.

This crash remains under investigation.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_web1_web1_download-13-1-1.jpg