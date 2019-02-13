Mount Gilead girls edged by Lucas

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead was edged in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night at home against Lucas by a 56-54 margin.

The Cubs led 19-16 after the first quarter and 32-28 at the half, but MG held their opponents to only four points in the third period in surging in front by a 37-36 margin. Unfortunately for the Indians, they were outscored 20-17 over the final eight minutes in falling by two points.

Holly Gompf connected three times from deep in scoring 19 points, while Madison Fitzpatrick added 16.

