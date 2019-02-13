Youth trapshooting informational meeting on Feb. 20

Cardinal Youth Shooters, Scholastic Clay Target Program trapshooting team, will be holding their informational meeting and sign-ups on Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Entry Building at the Cardinal Shooting Center, 616 Ohio 61, Marengo, OH 43334.

All school-aged children from fifth grade up to and including college undergraduate students are allowed to participate (parental consent necessary for all under 18 years old). Whether new to the sport or having participated before, all are welcome. Contact head coach Jim Stevens at 740-262-6735 or assistant coach Jim Phillips at 740-398-4517 for information.

Information received from Jim Phillips.