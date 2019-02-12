Girls’ teams in action Monday

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor lost a close girls’ basketball game on Monday night to East Knox by a 50-48 score.

Addie Farley’s 15 points topped the Golden Knight effort on the night.

Cardington Pirates

Buckeye Central was able to push past Cardington in the second half of their Monday night girls’ basketball contest.

The Buckettes led 13-10 after the opening eight minutes, but Cardington surged in front by a 24-23 margin at halftime. Unfortunately, the Lady Pirates were outscored 13-11 in the third quarter and 19-13 in the fourth as their record fell to 17-2 on the year.

Casey Bertke led Cardington with 18 points, while Paige Clinger scored 12.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls’ basketball team struggled at Pleasant on Monday, falling by a 65-25 margin.

Pleasant led 18-11 after the first quarter, but were able to open up a commanding lead by outscoring the Scots 18-4 in the second period. They would then take another 18-4 edge in the third period before outscoring the locals 11-6 in the fourth.

Raven Tilford scored 10 points to lead Highland.

