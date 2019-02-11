Cardington bowlers sweep KMAC titles

Saturday was a banner day for the Cardington Pirates bowling teams, as both squads won KMAC titles.

The Cardington girls won with a total of 3222 pins, edging Fredericktown’s 3165 total on Saturday at Galion’s Victory Lanes.

Highland finished third with 2723 pins and was followed by Centerburg (2550), Mount Gilead (2487), Northmor (2395) and East Knox (1185).

Four Pirate girls bowled all three games for their team. Morgan Lehner had a team-high total of 527, while Addie Wilhelm rolled 504. Laynee Wilson had a score of 487 and Frankie Arnold rolled 435.

For Highland, Paige Hicks finished with a total of 427, while Courtney Weikel rolled 411 and Autumn Burson scored 400. Also, Erin Conner rolled 391.

Mount Gilead was led by Madison Noble’s three-game total of 454. Lacie Baldwin rolled 379 and Madison Mathwig’s total was 351 pins.

For Northmor, Maddie Hoverland had a strong three-game showing of 530 pins. Emilie Drumm rolled 357 and Tory Carver finished with 287.

The Pirate boys finished with a total of 3352 pins, while Highland finished with 3231. MG tallied 3077, while Centerburg (2965), Fredericktown (2949), Northmor (2592) and Fredericktown (2949) all followed.

Cardington’s Tyler Kintz had a three-game total of 496, while Conner Halbert was right behind him with 491 pins. Jakob Edgell also rolled all three games, finishing with 434 pins.

Highland’s Brennan McLaughlin rolled 547 to lead his team, while T.J. Taylor scored 528. Ben Rinehart’s three-game total of 447 was next for the team and Tyler Disbennett rolled 425.

For Mount Gilead, Dylan Dixon rolled 515 and Zac Sellers had 447 pins. Damien Meyer scored 439 and Kyler Hall had a three-game total of 374.

Northmor had a three-game total of 447 from Tyler Bailey, while Ryland Thomas rolled 415 on the day.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

