Bertke scores 1000th point in Saturday win

Casey Bertke scored her 1000th point for Cardington on Saturday, as the Pirates defeated Mount Gilead 64-29.

Cardington’s defense boosted them in the early going, as they took a 15-2 lead after the opening period. The score was 25-12 at the half, but the Pirates put the game away by outscoring MG 22-10 in the third quarter before continuing to pull away in the fourth.

Bertke led the team with 14 points, while Beth Hardwick scored 13 and Hannah Wickline finished with 10. Mount Gilead got 14 points from Madison Fitzpatrick and 11 from Holly Gompf.

Highland Scots

Highland fell just short of visiting Elgin on Saturday, losing by a 54-43 margin.

Elgin led 16-12 after one quarter of play and increased their advantage to a 26-21 margin at the half. The second half went much the same way, with the Comets taking a 15-13 edge in the third and outscoring Highland 13-9 in the fourth as they were able to claim the win.

Madison Cecil led the Scots with 14 points, while Raven Tilford scored nine.

