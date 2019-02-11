Highland boys clinch outright KMAC title

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland won the KMAC boys’ basketball title outright on Friday night with a 56-29 win at East Knox.

In avenging their lone league loss of the season, the Scots took a 16-11 lead after the opening period, which they increased to a 22-15 margin at the half and a 34-21 score going into the final period. They would outscore EK 22-8 over the final eight minutes to clinch the win.

Mack Anglin hit four three-pointers in scoring 22 points. Andrew Wheeler added 14, while Chase Carpenter scored eight.

The Scots fell against Buckeye Valley at home on Saturday by a 69-54 score.

The Barons took a 20-12 lead after eight minutes of play and were able to outscore Highland 16-14 in the second period, 15-14 in the third and 18-14 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Anglin connected three times from long range in scoring 17, while Carpenter added 12, Wheeler finished with 11 and Noah Dado tallied eight points.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor shut down Centerburg Friday night in winning by a 56-27 margin at home.

The score was only 9-7 in favor of the Golden Knights after the first quarter and 21-18 at the half, but Northmor dominated the second half, outscoring their guests 35-9 over those 16 minutes.

Blake Miller led Northmor with 16 points, while Trevor Gekler added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead got back in the win column Friday when they claimed a 68-64 decision over visiting Danville.

MG led 16-12 after the first quarter. Danville got within a 29-26 margin by halftime, but were outscored 17-11 in the third period. While the Indians were outscored 27-22 in the fourth quarter, they were able to hold onto a lead and earn the win.

Jackson Huffer connected on five three-pointers in scoring 21 points. Liam Dennis added 11 and Mason Mollohan scored eight.

Cardington Pirates

A slow start by Cardington doomed them in a 73-43 loss at Fredericktown Friday night.

The Pirates were outscored 21-8 in the first quarter and 15-3 in the second to fall behind by 25 going into the half. While they played the Freddies far more closely in the second half, the damage had been done.

Trey Brininger led the Pirates with 15 points, while Branden Steckel added nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS