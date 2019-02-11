Posted on by

Boys’ basketball teams get tournament draws


All four Morrow County boys’ basketball teams will likely start their postseason tournament on the road this year.

In Division II, Highland will play the winner of third-seeded St. Francis DeSales or Independence on March 2 at 1 p.m. If DeSales wins their first-round game, they will host the Scots; while Highland will be the host if Independence pulls off the upset.

Northmor will travel to Pleasant on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. for their first-round game in Division III, while Mount Gilead will get a first-round bye and travel to either second-seeded Worthington Christian or Northridge on March 2 at 7 p.m.

In the Division IV playoffs, Cardington will visit Ridgedale on Feb. 26 for a 7 p.m. contest. Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.