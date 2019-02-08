Mollohan joining brother at Urbana

MOUNT GILEAD — Mason Mollohan will join older brother Michael on the Urbana University football team this fall.

Mollohan signed his letter of intent at a ceremony at Mount Gilead High School Wednesday afternoon. Urbana is a Division II school in Champaign County. His mother, coaches and teammates attended.

The Blue Knights were 5-6 last season and play in the Mountain East Conference, comprised mainly of West Virginia schools along with the College of Notre Dame in Ohio and the University of Virginia-Wise.

“I’ve been to every home game. I just missed playing with my brother since my freshman year. I thought it would be good to play another year with him,” Mollohan said.

Michael is the starting right guard and will be a senior this fall.

The 6-5, 225-pound Mollohan was a first-team All-Ohio pick in Division V, after making 50 catches for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.

He will play tight end at Urbana and plans to study criminal justice.

“That’s my best position out there,” he said. “Literally, I felt I could go down there and start right away.”

As a senior, the two-way performer recorded 6 sacks from his defensive end position. He also hauled in 6 TD passes and had about 500 yards receiving.

Mollohan leads the Indians on the hardwood, averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds per game, both tops in the KMAC. He also has 16 blocked shots through 15 games.

He reached the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season.

Mollohan thanked his teammates and the Mount Gilead coaching staff for helping him along.

“I like the community and the fan base here and it’s the same at Urbana. It’s a little town and everyone always goes to the games.”

Head coach Joe Ulrey called Mollohan “a very gifted athlete. I’ve coached at a number of different places, in high school and college, and he’s definitely one of if not the best athlete I’ve ever coached.”

Ulrey urged him “to become a student-athlete, not an athlete-student. Your college degree will open up doors for you.”

Mason Mollohan and his mother, Danielle Mollohan, sign documents for Mason to attend Urbana University and play football. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_Mason-Mollohan-1.jpg Mason Mollohan and his mother, Danielle Mollohan, sign documents for Mason to attend Urbana University and play football. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel

Mount Gilead standout signs letter of intent