Cardington’s Clinger going to Mount Union

After finishing her senior year at Cardington High School, Paige Clinger will continue playing one of her three sports — basketball — at the University of Mount Union.

“Mount Union just seemed the place for me,” she said. “I had a senior overnighter and knew that was the place I wanted to be at. It was the atmosphere. Stepping on campus, everything seemed right.”

For the Pirate senior, it was a more difficult decision to pick what sport she’d play in college. Through her four years at Cardington, she’s been on the volleyball, basketball and softball squads and is on pace to wind up with a total of 11 varsity letters.

“Probably what sport because I love all of those sports a lot and if I could, I’d play all three,” she said in response to what decision was tougher to make. “Mount Union was looking at me for basketball, so when I fell in love with the campus, I said, ‘Basketball’s the sport, so let’s go with it.’”

At Mount Union, she’ll major in early childhood education. She noted that the school’s coaching staff felt her skills would complement the team’s roster.

“They really liked how aggressive I am and how I’m more the team player,” she said. “I like passing the ball for a better shot. Just being able to take with anyone and everyone is huge because everyone is part of the team. What matters is how you play together than on your own.”

As someone who prides herself on being a team player, Clinger is excited to spend time with her new team and find out what her role will be.

“Honestly, getting used to the new people I’m playing with,” she said was what she was most looking forward to. “It will be new to me to get used to playing with new teammates.”

When Clinger goes to Mount Union, she will take a lot of fond memories of her years in Cardington with her.

“A big one will obviously be the state championship game with the softball team,” she said. “That’s a huge memory to take. Also, I’ll take all the locker room talk with coaches and my pre-game prep. Normally, Kynlee (Edwards) and I have our little talk and we’ll probably call each other in college to keep that going.”

Cardington’s Paige Clinger signed Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Mount Union. Pictured above are (l-r), mother Molly, brother Ryan, Clinger and father Matt. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_clingersigning.jpg Cardington’s Paige Clinger signed Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Mount Union. Pictured above are (l-r), mother Molly, brother Ryan, Clinger and father Matt. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS