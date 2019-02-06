Northmor gets Tuesday non-league win

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor held off a second-half comeback by visiting Lucas with a strong fourth quarter in picking up a 56-49 win on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights led 17-14 after the first quarter and 30-20 at the half, but watched their guests close within a 40-38 score going into the final eight minutes. However, Northmor held a 16-11 advantage over that time and was able to preserve the win.

Blake Miller led Northmor with 16 points and Hunter Mariotti scored 14. Also, Logan Randolph hit three three-pointers and tallied 11 overall.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead got off to a fast start against Galion on Tuesday night, but were unable to hold on in a 64-62 loss.

After eight minutes, MG was in front 18-9, but the Tigers closed within a 30-25 margin by halftime and then outscored the Indians 24-16 in the third to take the lead. Mount Gilead outscored Galion 16-15 in the fourth, but were unable to catch up in the non-league contest.

Mason Mollohan led the Indians with 22 points, while Jackson Huffer hit five three-pointers on his way to tallying 20.

Cardington Pirates

Big performances in the first and third quarters sparked North Union to a 77-57 win against Cardington on Tuesday.

In the opening period, the Wildcats jumped out to a 20-7 lead. After both teams scored 18 in the second quarter, North Union held a 22-12 advantage in the third to go in front by a 60-37 score. Cardington was able to outscore North Union 20-17 in the fourth, but were not able to catch up to them.

Trey Brininger finished with 20 points to lead Cardington, while Jarred Wardlaw scored 11 and Cayman Spires tallied eight.

