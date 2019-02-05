Cardington girls top River Valley on road

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington jumped out to a fast start at River Valley on Monday night and cruised to a 65-41 lead.

The Lady Pirates led 25-11 after the first quarter, which they increased to a 37-16 margin at the half and a 61-27 score after three periods as they improved to 16-1 on the season. For the team’s senior class, the win was their 79th in high school.

Both Casey Bertke and Paige Clinger finished with 20-point games for Cardington. Kynlee Edwards scored eight, as did Hannah Wickline.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS