Three local girls’ BB teams win Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington finished on top of Fredericktown in a 93-34 game taking place on Saturday.

The game was close after eight minutes, with the Lady Pirates up by an 18-13 margin. However, they would outscore their opponents 21-6 in the second period, 30-7 in the third and 25-8 in the fourth to rapidly pull away in the contest.

Kynlee Edwards connected six times from deep on her way to scoring 24 points. Casey Bertke added 23, while Hannah Wickline had 11 and both Paige Clinger and Beth Hardwick had eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

It took three overtimes, but Northmor was able to get past visiting Centerburg by a 60-55 score Saturday.

The Golden Knights led 16-5 after the opening period, but watched their opponents close within a 27-21 score by the half and then tie things up at 34 going into the final quarter. Both teams scored 14 in the fourth and also were deadlocked in each of the first two extra sessions before Northmor took a five-point advantage in the third overtime.

Julianna Ditullio led Northmor with 17 points, while Lexi Wenger added 16, Addie Farley scored 13 and Macy Miracle finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

On Saturday, Mount Gilead got back in the win column as they edged Danville by a 53-50 margin.

The Indians got out to a good start, taking a 17-12 lead after eight minutes. Danville got within a 26-23 margin by the half and a 39-37 score by the end of the third, but MG held a 14-13 advantage in the fourth to finish on top in the game.

Madison Fitzpatrick led the Indians with 21 points, while Holly Gompf finished with eight.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls were edged by host East Knox on Saturday by a 54-43 margin.

Both teams scored nine points in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away gradually over the remainder of the game. They outscored Highland 9-5 in the second quarter, 17-14 in the third and 19-15 in the fourth in claiming the decision.

Madison Cecil’s 11 points led Highland.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS