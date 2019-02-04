Wrestlers in dual meet tournament

By Rob Hamilton

Both Northmor and Highland competed in regional wrestling dual team tournament matches on Saturday, with the Golden Knights going 1-1 on the day and the Scots dropping their lone match.

Competing in the Division III regional hosted by Centerburg, Northmor opened with a 48-24 win over Fairbanks before falling 42-36 to Northwestern.

Against Fairbanks, Gavin Ramos (132 pounds), Eli Davis (152) and Conor Becker (182) all claimed wins by pins. Several other Golden Knight wrestlers picked up wins by forfeit: Dale Brocwell (106), Griffin Workman (113), Marcus Cortez (120), Gavin Whited (195) and Brandon Planey (220).

In the loss to Northwestern, six Northmor wrestlers picked up wins. Cortez won by pin at 120 pounds, as did Ramos at 132 and Becker at 170. Winning via forfeit were Brocwell (106), Workman (113) and Hunter Brookover (285).

Highland participated in the DIvision II regional at Lexington. The Scots were topped 45-33 to River View in their first match.

Triston Hinkle won by pin at 182 pounds for the team, while Cody Matthews earned a decision at 132. Winning by forfeit were Kaden Miller (113), Hunter Elswick (145), Andy Baker (152) and Christian Miller (160).

