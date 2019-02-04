Girls’ basketball tournament draw announced

In Division III of the Central District, the Cardington Pirates earned the third seed for the postseason tournament. They will open at home against either Bishop Ready or North Union on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Morrow County’s other two Division III squads will compete against each other for the third time, as Mount Gilead hosts Northmor at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20. In Division II, Highland will start their tournament at home, playing against Centennial on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.