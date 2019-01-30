Highland boys pick up league win on road

By Rob Hamilton

Highland edged Fredericktown in a hard-fought game on Friday to maintain a two-game lead in the KMAC race over Centerburg.

The Scots exploded in the first quarter of the Tuesday night game to take a 16-3 lead. However, their opponents held a 17-7 advantage in the second quarter to close within a 23-20 margin and then took a 33-32 lead into the fourth. In a high-scoring final period, Highland outscored their opponents 24-21 to finish on top by two.

Andrew Wheeler hit four three-pointers on his way to scoring 21 points. Mack Anglin added 11 and Ian Taylor finished with eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

A big third quarter propelled East Knox past host Northmor on Tuesday by a 51-45 margin.

The Golden Knights led 18-17 after the first quarter and 28-22 at the half, but watched their guests take the third period by a 16-6 margin to go in front by four points. EK then outscored Northmor 13-11 over the final eight minutes to claim the league win.

Hunter Mariotti led Northmor with 13 points, while Blake Miller added 12. Logan Randolph hit three three-pointers to contribute nine to the team’s effort.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington led by one point after the first quarter of their Tuesday game at Danville, but couldn’t maintain that advantage in falling by a 64-43 margin.

The score was 8-7 in favor of the Pirates after eight minutes, but the team was outscored 22-9 in the second quarter, 16-9 in the third and 19-17 in the fourth as the Blue Devils earned the win.

Josh Shook scored 10 points to lead Cardington.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead got off to a fast start at Centerburg, but couldn’t hold on in a game they wound up losing by a 60-48 score.

The Indians held a 15-6 lead after the opening quarter and still were up by a 23-19 score at the half. Unfortunately for MG, they were outscored 26-15 in the third to fall behind by seven. Centerburg then took the fourth 15-10 to clinch the win.

Jackson Huffer hit three three-pointers in having a 21-point night. Both Mason Mollohan and Nate Rogers finished with eight.

