Cardington girls claim KMAC title

Cardington’s girls’ basketball team earned its fourth straight girls’ basketball league championship on Saturday when they traveled to Highland and topped the Scots by a 69-37 margin.

In moving to 11-0 in KMAC play (14-1 overall), the Pirates jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter, which they increased to a 34-13 margin by halftime. They would go on to outscore their hosts 16-10 in the third period and 19-14 in the fourth to continue pulling away throughout the game.

Casey Bertke finished the game with 24 points, while Kynlee Edwards scored 13 and Hannah Wickline finished with nine. For Highland, Mattie Ruehrmund finished with a team-high eight points.

