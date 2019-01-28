Northmor boys split weekend games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor claimed a win at Cardington Friday night thanks to a strong start.

The Golden Knights led 12-6 after the first quarter in what became a 45-37 win. The score was 19-12 at the half and 29-20 after three quarter in the Northmor win.

Trevor Gekler tallied 12 points to lead Northmor, while Hunter Mariotti scored 10 and both Blake Miller and Cole Dille finished with eight. Cardington got 13 by Trey Brininger and 11 from Danny Vaught.

The team wouldn’t be able to sweep their weekend games, though, as St. Peter’s topped them 53-34 on Saturday.

The Mansfield squad outscored Northmor in all four quarters, as they led 18-10 after the first quarter, 27-14 at the half and 43-25 going into the fourth.

Mariotti led Northmor with nine points. Both Miller and Dille scored eight.

Highland Scots

A strong second quarter boosted Highland to a 72-68 win at River Valley Tuesday night.

The Vikings led 19-17 after the first quarter, but were outscored 22-13 in the second as Highland jumped in front by a 39-32 score. Both teams scored 14 in the third period and RV held a 22-19 advantage in the fourth, but the Scots were able to hold on to claim the non-league contest.

Mack Anglin hit three three-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 25. Andrew Wheeler tallied 17, Chase Carpenter had 12 and Noah Dado added eight.

