Centerburg girls outlast Mount Gilead

Mount Gilead’s girls’ basketball team got off to a slow start at Centerburg on Wednesday and wound up falling by a 56-45 margin.

The Trojans led 14-9 after the first quarter and increased their advantage to a 24-15 score by halftime. MG trimmed five points off that deficit to get within a 35-31 margin going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 21-14 down the stretch to suffer the loss.

Madison Fitzpatrick scored 11 to lead the team, while Isabela Schroeter added nine and Samantha Sullivan finished with eight.

