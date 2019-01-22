Northmor boys fall at Pleasant

By Rob Hamilton

Pleasant pulled away from Northmor in the middle two quarters in claiming a 57-41 home win on Monday.

The Spartans held a slim 21-17 lead after eight minutes of action, but outscored the Golden Knights by a 23-12 margin over the second and third periods to lead by 15 going into the fourth.

Blake Miller led Northmor with 17 points, while Logan Randolph scored 10 and Hunter Mariotti finished the night with nine.

