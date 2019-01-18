Cardington bowlers beat Highland

Cardington’s girls’ bowling team defeated Highland on Tuesday by a 1796-1681 margin.

The team was led by Addie Wilhelm’s two-game total of 372, while Laynee Wilson was right behind her with 370 pins and Morgan Lehner added 314.

The boys’ team also earned a win, topping the Scots by a 1931-1770 margin. Over two games, Tyler Kintz rolled 345, while Ryan Speck was at 319 pins and Conner Halbert added 316. Also, Eric Hamilton rolled 298 for the day.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

