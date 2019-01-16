Northmor boys rally for Tuesday win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A second half rally sparked Northmor to a 46-44 win at home against Fredericktown Tuesday night.

In the win, which was head coach Zach Ruth’s program-best 95th at the helm of the team, the Golden Knights trailed 10-9 after the opening period and 30-21 at the half, but came back in the second half to earn the win. After three periods, they had closed within a 37-32 margin. They would then outscore the Freddies 14-7 in the fourth to finish the game on top by two points.

Blake Miller led the Golden Knights with 22 points, while Logan Randolph added 11 and Cole Dille scored eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead battled back from an early deficit to tie visiting East Knox after three quarters, but could not get on the scoreboard in the fourth as they suffered a 48-36 loss.

East Knox led 17-6 after the opening period of play and still held a 27-20 advantage at the half. Mount Gilead rallied in the third to tie the score at 36, but were outscored 12-0 in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs pulled away for the win.

Both Mason Mollohan and Nick Dyer scored 11 for MG, with Dyer hitting three three-pointers. Jackson Huffer added eight points.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington led after one quarter of play in Tuesday’s home boys’ basketball game against Centerburg, but struggled offensively the rest of the way in suffering a 42-21 loss.

The Pirates led 9-6 after eight minutes, but were outscored 15-3 in the second quarter to fall behind by a 21-12 margin going into the half. Centerburg then took the third by a 7-4 margin and the fourth quarter by a 14-5 score to pull away for the decision.

Trey Brininger scored 12 points to lead Cardington.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS