Highland girls defeat Johnstown

By Rob Hamilton

Highland opened up an eight-point halftime lead against visiting Johnstown on Monday and wound up claiming a 47-41 win in girls’ basketball to improve to 9-5 on the year.

The Scots held a slim 11-10 lead after eight minutes of play and increased that advantage to a 24-16 score by halftime. Both teams scored 10 in the third quarter. While Highland was outscored 15-13 in the fourth, they were able to hold on to earn the win.

Gena West tallied 14 points to pace the Scots.

