Reppart signs with Heidelberg

Cardington girls’ basketball player Taylor Reppart will continue competing in that sport after graduating high school.

The Pirate senior signed a letter of intent to play for Heidelberg University last Thursday. She noted that it didn’t take long to decide upon Heidelberg after first visiting it.

“Honestly, it wasn’t long,” she said. “As soon as I visited it, I knew that’s where I’d go. The coach made me feel super comfortable and I liked how the team is family.”

Reppart added that she also liked the small size of the university, feeling that smaller classes would lead to better opportunities while studying in her planned major of pre-veterinary studies. She noted that the team’s coaches also are very involved with their athletes’ academic progress.

“The coach has a binder and keeps all players’ classes and what assignments are due the next day,” she said. “I like how involved the coach is with the team.”

Reppart said that playing college basketball wasn’t really something she’d really thought about until fairly recently.

“I never thought I’d play basketball in college,” she said. “In the summer after my junior year, I went to a tournament and had a coach talk to my coach about me and it started from there.”

Reppart added that the Heidelberg coaches liked a lot of aspects of her game.

“They like how I talk on defense and like that I’m quick and like my ball-handling skills,” she said. “And being positive — you always have to be positive.”

Being able to improve on her game is one of the things she is looking forward to most about the college game.

“Working on my strength and ability is what I’m most looking forward to because I know I have room to improve at what I love doing,” she said.

Before going to Heidelberg, though, Reppart will have to finish her senior year with Cardington, making her announcement a bit bittersweet, as she said that she’ll miss her current team.

“The bond of my basketball team,” she said. “We’ve all grown up playing basketball since elementary school. The hardest thing will be having to leave them all.”

Cardington’s Taylor Reppart signs to play basketball for Heidelberg University. With her in the picture are her parents, Jennifer (l) and Lyle, as well as her younger sister, McKale. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_20190110_141433.jpg Cardington’s Taylor Reppart signs to play basketball for Heidelberg University. With her in the picture are her parents, Jennifer (l) and Lyle, as well as her younger sister, McKale. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

