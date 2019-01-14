Highland boys claim win at Northmor Friday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland picked up a big league win on the road Friday night when they traveled to Northmor and claimed a 38-33 win.

The Golden Knights held a 9-5 lead after the opening quarter of play, but watched Highland tie the score at 12 going into the half and then take a 25-18 lead by the end of the third. Northmor took a 15-13 advantage in the fourth, but would not be able to catch up to Highland.

The Scots were led by Mack Anglin’s 14 points. For Northmor, Cole Dille had 12 and Blake Miller added 10.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS