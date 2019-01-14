Posted on by

Sports Calendar


Wednesday, Jan. 16

• Mount Gilead at Oakstone Academy (Westerville), swimming, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Crestview, wrestling, 6 p.m.

• Quad meet at Northmor, wrestling, 6 p.m.

• Northmor at Cardington, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Highland, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 17

• Centerburg at Mount Gilead, bowling, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

• Northmor at Maumee Bay Classic, wrestling, 11 a.m.

• Highland at Buckeye Valley, wrestling, 1 p.m.

• Northmor at East Knox, bowling, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Licking Heights Inv., wrestling, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at East Knox, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Highland at Centerburg, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Fredericktown at Mount Gilead, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Northmor at Danville, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

• Centerburg at Highland, bowling, 8:30 a.m.

• Northmor at Maumee Bay Classic, wrestling, 9 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Mansfield Madison Sprint Inv., swimming, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at Licking Heights Inv., wrestling, 10 a.m.

• Highland and Mount Gilead at Robin Drumm Inv. (Heath), wrestling, 1 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, girls’ basketball, 1 p.m.

• East Knox at Northmor, girls’ basketball, 1 p.m.

• Cardington at Warrior D2 Preview, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Cardington at Danville, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Highland at Fredericktown, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Madison Plains, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

• Cardington at Northmor, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Northmor at Pleasant, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

• Mount Gilead at Galion, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Highland at River Valley, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Galion at Northmor, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.