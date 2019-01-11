Cardington bowlers see action

The Cardington bowling teams were in three matches recently.

On Monday, Jan. 7, they took on Elgin with the boys winning 1759-1695 and the girls claiming victory by a 1683-1395 margin.

The boys had a two-game series of 310 from Conner Halbert. Eric Hamilton rolled 293, Jakob Edgell scored 277 and Ryan Speck rolled 265. For the girls, Addie Wilhelm led the team with a two-game total of 361, while Laynee Wilson rolled 316 and Laney Sherbourne scored 288.

The teams also earned a sweep of Mount Gilead on Tuesday. The girls won 1691-1484, while the boys claimed a 1916-1632 victory.

In the girls’ match, WIlson rolled 336 and Wilhelm had a 326 day as the only ones who rolled both games. For MG, Madison Noble had a two-game total of 336, while Morgan Murphy rolled 263 and Lacie Baldwin scored 246.

The boys’ match saw Cardington get a two-game total of 376 from Hamilton, while Michael Rose rolled 309. MG’s Dylan Dixon rolled 340 and was followed by Zac Sellers (297), Kyler Hall (269), Layne Stark (257) and Dylan Farrell (248).

The teams split against Fredericktown on Thursday. The boys won 1809-1530, while the girls were edged by a 1733-1707 margin. Edgell rolled a 349 series to pace the boys, while Halbert rolled 301 and Tyler Kintz had a score of 284. For the girls, Wilson’s two-game total was 394. Also, Sherbourne rolled 266 and Morgan Lehner scored 238.

